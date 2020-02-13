Firozabad: Man accused of killing rape victim’s father arrested

Firozabad: The victim’s family members alleged that the rape accused, who the police said had a criminal record, was putting pressure on the family and threatening the victim’s father to withdraw the case. Firozabad: The victim’s family members alleged that the rape accused, who the police said had a criminal record, was putting pressure on the family and threatening the victim’s father to withdraw the case.

The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday night arrested the man accused of killing a rape victim’s father in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district. Thirty-year-old Achaman Upadhyay, alias Chottu, was arrested near Bypass road during a brief encounter, police said.

“During a search operation near Bypass road, a bike was spotted. When asked to spot, the occupants opened fire at the cops. Achaman Upadhyay and his aide were injured in the retaliatory firing,” a UP police officer told reporters.

The rape victim’s father, who was shot dead on Monday, was the complainant in the rape case registered in August last year.

The victim’s family members alleged that the rape accused, who the police said had a criminal record, was putting pressure on the family and threatening the victim’s father to withdraw the case.

The family also alleged that the accused had made a phone call to the rape victim’s mother a few days ago and threatened to kill the father if the case was not withdrawn before February 10. They also alleged police inaction in this regard.

The police, however, have denied the allegation.

On Tuesday, Firozabad’s Superintendent of Police Sachindra Patel suspended two station house officers for dereliction of duty. The SP also suspended a sub-inspector for “not informing” senior officers about threat calls received by the victim’s family.

An FIR was registered against Upadhyay and three unidentified aides on murder charges. Police had also announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to Upadhyay’s arrest.

A relative said the victim’s father was on the way home when the four accused waylaid him. The main accused allegedly fired at him after which the four fled. Local residents took the man to a district hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Family members of the deceased staged a protest at the hospital and alleged police inaction and failure to provide them security. The police assured them that strict action would be taken against the accused and the errant cops.

A relative of the deceased said the main accused had been frequently seen in the area, but the police did not arrest him.

In August last year, the victim’s father registered an FIR stating that Upadhyay had raped his daughter. He stated that when she tried to raise an alarm, the accused tied her neck with a scarf.

An FIR was registered at the local police station on charges of rape, attempt to murder and kidnapping. Police also invoked cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) against the accused.

A police officer said, “When the accused was absconding, police attached his property after obtaining permission from a court in November. A chargesheet against him was also filed last year.

