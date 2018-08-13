Firozabad cop accidentally fires while cleaning pistol, constable dead: Police

An FIR was registered against SI Indrajeet Singh under the charge of causing death by negligence. (Representational photo) An FIR was registered against SI Indrajeet Singh under the charge of causing death by negligence. (Representational photo)

A sub-inspector (SI) was arrested after a bullet accidentally fired from his pistol killed a constable in Firozabad Saturday, police said. Both officers were posted at Shikohabad police station.

According to the police, SI Indrajeet Singh was cleaning his service pistol when he accidentally fired a bullet that hit constable Shiv Kumar Mishra in his face. Singh was suspended by the district superintendent of police (SP) and an FIR was registered against him under the charge of causing death by negligence.

“The incident happened on the fire station campus in the police station area. SI Singh (40), constable Mishra (51) and some other policemen were sitting together. The policemen were on duty. At around 1 pm, SI Singh started cleaning his police pistol. While cleaning, a bullet fired accidentally hit Mishra’s face and passed through his skull. He fell on the ground and policemen immediately rushed him to the district hospital, where he was reported brought dead,” Vijay Gautam, station house officer (SHO) of the Shikohabad police station, said.

“SP Sachindra Patel suspended Singh and an FIR was registered against him under section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of IPC on the complaint of his (constable Mishra) son Shivam. SI Singh was later arrested,” Gautam added. Mishra was a resident of Farukkhabad district and had served the police department for a long time, the SHO said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App