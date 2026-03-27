‘Firm solidarity in this hour of grief’: Mirwaiz visits Iran Embassy, condoles death of Ayatollah Khamenei

A delegation of the Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), led by Kashmir’s chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, on Friday visited the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi to pay their respects following the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei earlier this month.
The delegation, also comprising Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, Aga Syed Hassan Al-Mosvi, Aga Syed Hadi Al-Mosvi, and Aga Syed Mujtaba, met Iran’s Ambassador Dr Mohammad Fathali and other officials in the capital.
“The delegation conveyed heartfelt condolences on the martyrdom of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, his family members and other leadership and expressed deep solidarity with the people of Iran in their hour of invasion and hardship,” Mirwaiz said.
The delegation said the killing of Ayatollah Khamenei deeply saddened the people of Kashmir. They also expressed serious concern and condemned the ongoing war in West Asia, triggered by the US and Israel’s attack on Iran, and expressed hope that diplomatic efforts would prevail to bring an end to this aggression.
In a message to the people of Iran, Mirwaiz wrote in the condolence book, “The Ummah has lost a towering and influential leader whose voice and presence resonated far beyond borders. The leadership and people of Jammu and Kashmir extend their heartfelt condolences and stand in firm solidarity with the people of Iran in this hour of grief and trial. May Allah grant him maghfirah and bestow strength, patience, and dignity upon his people.”
The delegation also underscored the deep-rooted cultural, historical and religious ties between Kashmir and Iran, noting that Kashmir has long been referred to as “Iran-e-Sagheer” (Little Iran), reflecting the enduring bonds between the two peoples.
MMU reiterated that unity, steadfastness and collective prayers for peace are the need of the hour for the people to face these challenges.
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Several political leaders have paid their respects at the Iran Embassy over the past month, including National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.
Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies.
Expertise
Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics.
Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers:
Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state.
Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights.
Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More