‘Firm solidarity in this hour of grief’: Mirwaiz visits Iran Embassy, condoles death of Ayatollah Khamenei

In a message to the people of Iran, Mirwaiz wrote in the condolence book, “The Ummah has lost a towering and influential leader whose voice and presence resonated far beyond borders." (File image)

A delegation of the Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), led by Kashmir’s chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, on Friday visited the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi to pay their respects following the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei earlier this month.

The delegation, also comprising Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, Aga Syed Hassan Al-Mosvi, Aga Syed Hadi Al-Mosvi, and Aga Syed Mujtaba, met Iran’s Ambassador Dr Mohammad Fathali and other officials in the capital.

“The delegation conveyed heartfelt condolences on the martyrdom of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, his family members and other leadership and expressed deep solidarity with the people of Iran in their hour of invasion and hardship,” Mirwaiz said.