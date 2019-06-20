Firm on resignation, Rahul Gandhi says Congress party will decide his successor 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who appears to be firm on his decision to step down following the party’s debacle in the Lok Sabha elections, made it clear Thursday that the party will decide on his successor.

Advertising

“I am not the right person to make a decision and will not get involved in that process,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

A day after the election results, Gandhi had taken “100 per cent responsibility” for the party’s failure and told the 52-member Congress Working Committee that he would like to resign.

The CWC, the highest decision-making body of the party, had rejected Gandhi’s resignation and authorised him to undertake a complete overhaul and restructuring of the party.

Advertising

While speaking to reporters outside parliament Thursday, Gandhi reportedly reiterated there was “theft” in India’s Rafale fighter jet deal with France.

Responding to a question about the deal finding a mention in President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to a joint sitting of Parliament, Gandhi said, “I maintain my stand that there has been theft in the Rafale jet deal.”

The Congress has already petitioned the CVC for a probe into alleged corruption in the fighter jet deal. The government has denied any corruption, wrongdoing or favouritism in the deal.