Firm named by CBI in assets case to develop AP schools

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday signed agreements with five pharmaceutical companies to develop 2,566 of 45,000 government schools in the state and improve facilities in these institutions. Among these companies is Hetero Drugs, which figures in a CBI chargesheet filed against Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in the disproportionate assets case, which is going on at a special CBI court in Hyderabad.

The chargesheet against Hetero Drugs, which has been handed over 402 government schools, states that when Jagan’s father, late Y S Rajashekara Reddy, was the chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Hetero Drugs Ltd invested in Jagan Mohan’s companies. In return, the CBI alleged, the company received several favours from the government.

Based on the CBI chargesheet, the Enforcement Directorate had sealed 75 acres of land of prime property allotted to Hetero Drugs in Hyderabad, as also a fixed deposit of Rs 3 crore belonging to the firm.

Hetero Drugs is owned by Dr P B S Reddy. Two directors of the firm, Attari Venkata Narasa Reddy and Partha Saradhi Reddy Bandi, were named in the CBI chargesheet for investing close to Rs 20 crore in Jagathi Publications, owned by Jagan Mohan Reddy, which publishes Sakshi Telugu newspaper and airs the Sakshi News TV channels.

The Indian Express could not get a comment from the company’s representatives on this development despite attempts.

On November 14, the Chief Minister had announced that the state government will improve infrastructure in all 45,000 government schools in the state. He did not specify at the time that private companies will be tasked with the responsibility to develop their infrastructure.

Under the government’s ‘Nadu Nedu’ programme, thousands of government schools in AP are set to undergo a major renovation under a Rs 12,000-crore exercise. Apart from repairing crumbling walls and ceilings, a major component of the plan is to build separate toilets for boys and girls in 45,000 government schools — 15,575 in the first phase — build new classrooms, provide safe drinking water and secure the schools with compound walls and gates.

After considering the financial situation of the state, the government decided to hand over the programme to renovate and develop the schools to private firms. The agreement was signed with Hetero Drugs, Vasudha Pharma, Adileela Foundation, Rain Carbon, and Laurus Labs.

Together, these firms would contribute over Rs 85 crore for development of infrastructure in these schools, it was announced.

As per the agreement, Hetero Drugs would take part in development of 402 schools and contribute over Rs 20 crore; Vasudha Pharma would contribute around Rs 21 crore to develop 428 schools; Rain Carbon will contribute Rs 1.65 crore for development of 66 schools; the Adileela Foundation is to develop 281 schools and contribute Rs 25 crore; while Laurus Labs would spend Rs 18 crore for development of 359 schools, it was announced.

Representatives of the companies signed memoranda of understanding with the Social Responsibility Wing of the AP government in the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, PTI reported.

The Chief Minister said 45,000 government schools across the state would be developed under the ‘Nadu-Nedu’ programme with a total expenditure of Rs 12,000 crore. “The state is facing a serious financial crisis. But we can’t ignore development of infrastructure and facilities in schools and hospitals. I thank the companies for their support to the programme,” Jagan said, according to PTI.

