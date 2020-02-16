Firing near CAA protest site in Bihar, 2 detained

The anti-CAA protesters have been sitting at Phulwari Shari on dharna from 29 days now. (Representational) The anti-CAA protesters have been sitting at Phulwari Shari on dharna from 29 days now. (Representational)

Patna Police on Saturday detained two people on suspicion of opening fire near an anti-CAA protest site at Phulwari Sharif on Thursday night. Though no one was injured and the firing also took place at 100 yards away from the protest site — at Ishapur pipeline — the police said it could be an attempt to “intimidate” anti-CAA-NPR-NRC protesters, who have been sitting at the site on dharna from 29 days now.

The police recovered two empty cartridges from the spot on Thursday midnight soon after gunshots were reported in the area.

Phulwari Sharif police station in-charge Rafiqur Rahman said: “We have detained two people, who are local residents. We are also collecting more video footage. As of now, it looks they were trying to intimidate

protesters.”

