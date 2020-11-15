Firing along LoC: Two soldiers killed in north Kashmir from Maharashtra

(Far left) Sepoy Rushikesh Ramchandra Jondhale and Naik Bhushan Rameshrao Satai.

Two of the four soldiers killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir on Friday hailed from Maharashtra. In a tweet, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said, “#ChinarCorps salutes the valour & sacrifice of Hav Hardhan Chandra Roy, Nk S B Rameshrao, Gnr Subodh Ghosh & Sep J Rushikesh Ramchadra, who made #SupremeSacrifice in Unprovoked CFV by #Pakistan at Gurez and Uri Sector on 13 Nov 20. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families”

Of the four soldiers, Sepoy Rushikesh Ramchandra Jondhale from Bahirewadi in Kolhapur and Naik Bhushan Rameshrao Satai from Katol in Nagpur district were killed in the Gurez sector and the other two were killed in the Uri sector, a statement by the Army said. Both the Armymen from Maharashtra belonged to the Maratha Light Infantry while the two others, Roy and Ghosh, belonged to the Regiment of Artillery.

In an escalation of hostilities along the LoC on Friday, four soldiers, a BSF jawan and at least four civilians, including a seven-year-old boy, died in “unprovoked ceasefire violation” by Pakistan, officials said. At least “six to eight” Pakistani soldiers were killed in retaliatory fire, sources said.

The Army said in a statement issued Friday that “Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along the LoC spread across multiple sectors to include Dawar, Keran, Uri and Naugam”, and used “mortars and other weapons”. “Pakistan deliberately targeted civilian areas,” it said.

The Indian Army that confirmed the identities of the slain soldiers on Saturday had said a day earlier that while three of them died in the firing, a fourth succumbed to injuries later.

On Friday, the BSF said in a statement: “SI Rakesh Doval of BSF Arty Regiment deployed along LoC in Baramulla, Kashmir laid down his life in line of duty while Pak forces resorted to ceasefire violation. DG BSF and all ranks of BSF salute his supreme sacrifice in service of the nation.”

Uri Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Junaid Wali, had told The Indian Express on Friday that the civilian victims include two men, a woman and a child. They have been identified as Afrar Ahmad Jinder (7) from Gohallan, Toib Ahmad Mir (36) from Sultandaki, Farooqa Begum (35) from Balkote and Irshad Ahmad Gangyal (48) from Kamalkote.

