Two firemen from Kashmir receive gallantry medals on Republic Day

Two firemen from Kashmir have been chosen for the conferment of gallantry medals this Republic Day for their exemplary courage in the face of danger. Firdous Ahmad Khan, a selection grade fireman, and fireman Bashir Ahmad Ahanger, both employed with the Jammu and Kashmir fire services, are among the 47 personnel who will receive the Fire Service Medals this Republic Day.

Apart from the two gallantry medals, President’s Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service is being awarded to seven personnel and Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service is being awarded to 38 personnel for their respective distinguished and meritorious records of services.

Kerala, Uttarakhand, and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) have bagged two distinguished Service Medals each while the Ministry of Petroleum has bagged one.

“In addition, 55 personnel are also awarded Home Guard & Civil Defence Medals on the occasion of the Republic day, 2023. Of these, Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Gallantry is awarded to 01 personnel for his act of valour and gallantry,” a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

The Home Guard & Civil Defence medal for gallantry has been bagged by Prakash Singh Negi, a home guard volunteer from Chandigarh.

President’s Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Distinguished Service and Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Meritorious Service are being awarded to nine personnel and 45 personnel respectively.