Firecrackers only add to polluted air: Punjab and Haryana High Court

People enjoy pleasant weather in Shimla Wednesday. (Pradeep Kumar) People enjoy pleasant weather in Shimla Wednesday. (Pradeep Kumar)

Observing that the firecrackers serve no purpose and only add to the already “over-polluted” air, the Punjab and Haryana High Court Wednesday ordered restrictions on the bursting of firecrackers in Punjab, Haryana and UT Chandigarh on Diwali, Gurpurab and Dussehra.

Firecrackers can be burst on Diwali and Gurpurab days between 6:30 pm and 9:30 pm only, a division bench of Chief Justice Krishna Murari and Justice Arun Palli said in the order. However, the time period for bursting of crackers on the Dussehra festival will be 5 pm-8 pm. The order will be applicable in all the districts of Punjab, Chandigarh and Haryana – excluding those which fall under the NCR region.

“We are assured by the counsel representing the states and UT that there will be a meticulous compliance of the directions,” the bench said during the hearing of suo motu PIL on firecracker usage. The order passed by the bench is similar to the directions issued by the High Court in October 2017, however, with certain modification regarding the sale of firecrackers.

During the hearing, the bench headed by Chief Justice Murari observed that the bursting of firecrackers is only a waste of money and said there has to be a reasonable restriction until a final decision is made on the matter.

“Private interest has to give way to the larger public interest. According to us, no license should be given. Firecracker business should come to an end, absolutely,” the bench observed after the lawyers, representing the firecracker sellers, kept on insisting on increase of the percentage of sellers to whom the temporary licences will be granted for sale of the firecrackers.

In accordance with the order passed by High Court in October 2017, the district authorities in Punjab, Haryana and UT Chandigarh have been directed to issue temporary licenses to only 20 percent of the total number of licenses issued in 2016.

The authorities have been further directed to issue a public notice on October 22 for inviting the applications for sale of firecrackers. The applications will be received till October 26, 5 PM and the draw of lots will take place on October 29.

The draw of lots will have to videographed, in accordance with the order passed by the High Court in 2017. “The sale of firecrackers by the temporary licensees, granted by the Deputy Commissioner concerned, shall only be in the areas, which would be designated by the respective Deputy Commissioner only,” the High Court had ordered last year.

However, the division bench on Wednesday also ordered that no temporary licences would be issued for sale of firecrackers on Dussehra festival. The court noted that the authorities will not be able to implement the conditions related to limiting the number of licensee holders through draw of lots due to the paucity of time.

In the order passed in October 2017, the court had also made it clear that there will be no bursting of firecrackers before 06:30 PM or after 9:30 pm and directed the police authorities to deploy PCR vans to ensure public safety and keep an eye on people bursting the firecrackers beyond the time limit.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App