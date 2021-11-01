‘Can’t impose blanket ban on firecrackers’: Supreme Court sets aside Calcutta HC order

The Supreme Court on Monday set aside Calcutta High Court order imposing ban on sale, purchase and use of all firecrackers to curb air pollution amid Covid-19 pandemic.

While hearing the petitions filed against the high court order, a special bench of the apex court, comprising justices A M Khanwilkar and Ajay Rastogi, also asked the West Bengal government to explore the possibility to ensure that banned firecrackers and related items are not imported into the state at the entry point itself.

Barely a few days after the West Bengal government allowed bursting of only green crackers between 8 pm and 10 pm during Kali Puja, Diwali and Chhath, the Calcutta HC last Friday ordered a blanket ban on firecrackers, including green crackers, up to December 31 this year. However, the ban would not be valid on wax and oil-based diyas, it said.

Before pronouncing the order, the court also observed that it will be very difficult to segregate green crackers from normal, polluting firecrackers.

After the High Court verdict, the state administration ordered to maintain the ban and instructed officials to keep a strict vigil on the use and sale of firecrackers.