Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards chief dies

Senior IPS officer Mohammed Jawed Akhtar, the Director General of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards under the Ministry of Home Affairs, died of Covid complications in a Delhi hospital on Friday. He was 59.

The 1986-batch IPS officer of UP cadre is the first serving police chief to die of the virus.

“We are deeply grieved by the untimely demise of Mohd Jawed Akhtar IPS (UP 1986), DG Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards,” the IPS Association said in a tweet. Appointed Director General of fire services, civil defence and home guard in August last year, Akhtar was set to retire in July. Before being appointed to the post, Akhtar served as the Special DG of CRPF here.

Last month, former CBI director Ranjit Sinha and former DG of Sashastra Seema Bal Arun Chowdhury died of Covid.

(With PTI inputs)