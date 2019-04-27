Toggle Menu
Fire on board carrier Vikramaditya at Karwar, Navy officer dead

The Navy, in a statement, said that the fire was brought under control by the ship’s crew “in a swift action, preventing any serious damage to the carrier’s combat capability”.

A Board of Inquiry to investigate the circumstances of the incident has been ordered. (File)

A Naval officer on board the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya was killed Friday while leading efforts to control a fire on the ship, which broke out as it entered harbour in Karwar in Karnataka.

The Navy, in a statement, said that the fire was brought under control by the ship’s crew “in a swift action, preventing any serious damage to the carrier’s combat capability”. “Lt Cdr D S Chauhan bravely led the fire fighting efforts in the affected compartment and while the fire was brought under control, the officer suffered loss of consciousness owing to smoke and fumes,” it said. He was immediately evacuated to a naval hospital at Karwar for medical attention but could not be revived.

A Board of Inquiry to investigate the circumstances of the incident has been ordered.

