Punjab train fire: A fire-related incident was reported on train number 12508 Karmabhoomi Express near Rajpura in Punjab on Friday. The train was running from Amritsar to New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior railway official from the Ambala Division confirmed the incident. The official said the fire broke out on the Amritsar-New Jalpaiguri Karmabhoomi Express. However, no casualties have been reported so far. “No casualties reported yet. The incident took place a little ahead of Rajpura station,” the official said.

Railways warn passengers against carrying explosives, firecrackers on trains

Earlier this week, Indian Railways advised passengers against carrying inflammable items, explosives or firecrackers on trains. It also urged passengers not to allow their co-passengers to carry such items, stressing that the measure is being strictly enforced to ensure safe travel during the festive season.