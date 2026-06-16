Ministry of Corporate Affairs services affected after fire at data centre

Several online services of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) are currently facing slow performance and technical issues following a fire incident at a data centre site, the ministry said on Tuesday.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs said efforts were underway to improve system performance through capacity augmentation measures.

“Due to a fire incident at the Data Centre site, some MCA services are currently experiencing slower performance/technical issues. To enhance system performance, capacity augmentation activities are being planned,” the ministry said.

Due to a fire incident at the Data Centre site, some MCA services are currently experiencing slower performance/ technical issues . To enhance system performance, capacity augmentation activities are being planned. Consequently MCA services will be unavailable from 10:00 PM on… — Ministry of Corporate Affairs (@MCA21India) June 16, 2026

As part of the maintenance exercise, MCA services will remain unavailable from 10 pm on June 16 to 8 am on June 17, it added.

The ministry expressed regret over the disruption and sought users’ cooperation during the scheduled downtime.

“We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and cooperation during this maintenance activity,” the MCA said.

The ministry did not immediately provide details about the fire incident or the extent of its impact on the data centre infrastructure.