Incident of fire reported onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya

Updated: July 20, 2022 11:45:58 pm
India’s only aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya caught fire during a planned sortie for conduct of sea trials off Karwar in Uttar Kannada district of Karnataka on Wednesday.
Vikramaditya is based in Karwar as the draft is quite big and the naval dockyard in Mumbai is not big enough to accommodate her.
A naval spokesperson said, “The fire was brought under control by the ship’s crew using onboard systems. No casualties have been reported. A board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident.” He said that the warship is still off the coast and is yet to be brought into the harbour.
Sources in the Indian Navy said the warship was still in deep sea and will be brought to harbour on Thursday. The exact quantum of damage is yet to be known.
She is commanded by Captain Sushil Menon.
Vikramaditya will be out of use for some months and will require repairs, said sources.
“This incident is a shocker to us and we were all elated to get our second aircraft carrier INS Vikrant commissioned by August 15 in Kochi at the hands of Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi,’’ said a Naval officer who did wish to be named.
Vikramaditya was earlier in the Russian Navy and was bought as INS Viraat was to be decommissioned. She was taken in naval service in 2013 after refurbishment.
Originally built as Baku and commissioned in 1987, the carrier served with the Soviet Navy and later with the Russian Navy as Admiral Gorshkov. India decided to buy her in 2004. She was refurbished and completed her sea trials in 2013.
