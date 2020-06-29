Fire in Vadodara food godown, Anand factory; none injured

Firemen at the factory in Dhobikuwa village, Vadodara, on Sunday. (Express Photo) Firemen at the factory in Dhobikuwa village, Vadodara, on Sunday. (Express Photo)

Two major incidents of fire were reported from two factories in Anand and Vadodara districts on Saturday night. No one was hurt in either of the incidents.

In Anand, a massive fire broke out in Jay Chemicals, a dye manufacturing factory, around 9 pm on Saturday. No casualty was reported in the incident as the plant, located in Kalamsar village of Anand’s Khambhat taluka was closed, a fire brigade official said.

Thirteen fire tenders were deployed and the flames could be brought under control after 10 hours. The operation was affected as chemical containers kept exploding and the fire raged. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

“The factory was closed when the incident occurred. There has been huge damage and we are trying to investigate the cause of the fire. Prima facie there could have been a short circuit that led to a fire that caught the chemicals, leading to a chain reaction… but it can be ascertained only after a thorough investigation,” said Anand Fire Officer, Dharmesh Gor.

The villages are located at a distance and people were not evacuated but around four villages in the periphery were put on alert.

In the second incident, a major fire broke out at Jain Farm Fresh Food Limited in Dhobikuwa village on the Padra-Jambusar road in Vadodara. The fire was reported late on Saturday and around seven fire tenders from Vadodara GIDC fire brigade and Wadiwadi fire station were rushed to the spot. The fire containment operation went on for eight hours, according to fire officials.

“The prime reason could be a short circuit but we are yet to verify. Onions were kept in the godown and not inflammable chemicals or substances… there were also a lot of plastic sheets used for packaging, which could have led to flames spreading,” said Fire Officer Nikunj Azad.

