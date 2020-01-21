Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Fire at Surat market complex; 60 fire engines rushed to spot

By: Express Web Desk | Surat | Updated: January 21, 2020 9:29:29 am
Fire in Surat market; 60 fire engines rushed to spot The fire brigade declared a ‘brigade call’ and deployed 60 fire tenders from across the city to douse the flames, a fire official said. (ANI/Twitter)

A major fire broke out in a seven-storey market complex in Gujarat’s Surat city on Tuesday morning, PTI reported. According to an official, 60 fire tenders from across the city were deployed to douse the flames.

There was no report of any casualty so far, said the official. The cause of the fire was not yet known.

The blaze erupted in Raghuveer Complex, a large textile market in Saroli area, and gutted several shops, he said.

(More details awaited)

 

