Fire in private hospital in Agra, three dead

A hospital owner and his two teenaged children were killed after a fire broke out in a private hospital here due to a short circuit early Wednesday, police said.

While the patients were safely moved out of the hospital, the owner, who stayed along with his family on the first floor of the building, was trapped inside.

Superintendent of Police, City Vikas Kumar said, the blaze erupted around 5:30 am on the first floor of the building in Naripura locality.

“The owner of the private hospital and his family resided on the first floor, while the hospital operated from the ground floor. Three people were killed in the incident, while two are being treated at the hospital and are out of danger,” Kumar said.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Agra, Arun Shrivastava three people were killed during the course of treatment in hospital.

They include the owner of the hospital Rajan (45), his daughter Shalu (17)and his son Rishi (14), the CMO said.

The two injured are also family members of the hospital owner but their exact identity is yet to be ascertained.