Fire destroys 6 cottages at Ashvem Beach Resort in Goa

Ashvem Beach fire in North Goa destroyed six resort cottages. No injury was reported.

Written by: Express Intern
1 min readNew DelhiApr 17, 2026 11:32 AM IST
Goa Resort Fire Near Ashvem Beach Destroys 6 Cottages, No InjuriesGoa Resort Fire Near Ashvem Beach Destroys 6 Cottages, No Injuries.(Representative Photo)
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A major fire at North Goa, Ashvem Beach resort resulted in completely destroying six cottages, reported news agency PTI.

According to a police officer quoted by PTI, the incident reportedly occurred near the Ajoba Temple around 8:45 am on Thursday. He further informed that no one was injured.

Preliminary reports from local MLA Jit Arolkar suggest it was caused by a short circuit in the resort’s generator room. Authorities are now investigating whether the establishment held the mandatory fire safety permissions and “no-objection” certificates, he added.

Firefighting teams from Mapusa and Pernem rushed to the scene to bring the flames under control.

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