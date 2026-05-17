Fire breaks out on Rajdhani Express near Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam, all passengers rescued

A fire broke out on the Rajdhani Express near Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh. (Image: CPRO, West Central Railway)

Rajdhani Express fire: A fire broke out in an AC coach of the Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district on Sunday morning. The incident was reported in the B-1 coach of train number 12431 while the train was travelling between Luni Richha (LNR) and Vikramgarh Alot (VMA) stations in the Kota Division of West Central Railway (WCR) zone. At around 9:48 hrs, the train departed from the site with a diesel engine for Vikramgarh Alot railway station.

A fire broke out on the Rajdhani Express near Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh. A fire broke out on the Rajdhani Express near Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh.

Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express fire

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Harshit Shrivastava, Chief Public Relations Officer of WCR said that the fire incident occurred at 5:15 am. He further stated that all passengers of the affected coach were safely deboarded and no injury or casualty was reported among passengers or railway staff.