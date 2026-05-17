Fire breaks out on Rajdhani Express near Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam, all passengers rescued

Rajdhani Express fire: A fire broke out in an AC coach of the Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district on Sunday morning. The incident was reported in the B-1 coach of train number 12431 while the train was travelling between Luni Richha (LNR) and Vikramgarh Alot (VMA) stations in the Kota Division of West Central Railway (WCR) zone. At around 9:48 hrs, the train departed from the site with a diesel engine for Vikramgarh Alot railway station.
A fire broke out on the Rajdhani Express near Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh.
Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express fire
Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Harshit Shrivastava, Chief Public Relations Officer of WCR said that the fire incident occurred at 5:15 am. He further stated that all passengers of the affected coach were safely deboarded and no injury or casualty was reported among passengers or railway staff.
“OHE supply was cut immediately. The affected B-1 coach was detached from the rake. Railway employees and officers rushed to the spot and are engaged in fire-fighting operations,” the Railway official said.
A fire broke out on the Rajdhani Express near Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh.
He further said that refreshments were served to the passengers of the affected coach at the site. An additional coach will be attached at Kota station to facilitate their onward journey.
Following the incident, senior officers from Kota Division have left for the site. The situation is fully under control. Meanwhile, Train No. 12955 was detained at Mahidpur Road (MEP). “Section will be cleared shortly. Cause of fire is being investigated,” he said.
A fire broke out on the Rajdhani Express near Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh.
Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express: Distance, Travel Time, Frequency
The Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express covers a distance of 3144 km in 41:15 hrs. The train runs thrice a week: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
During its journey between Thiruvananthapuram and Hazrat Nizamuddin, train number 12431 Rajdhani Express stops at 19 stations enroute. These are: Kollam, Alleppey, Ernakulam, Thrisur, Shoranur, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod, Mangaluru, Udupi, Karwar, Madgaon, Ratnagiri, Panvel, Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam and Kota Junction.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More