Fire breaks out in Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express’ rear power car at New Delhi station

"The fire broke out in the rear power car of the 12218 Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express around 1:40 pm," Railway spokesperson said, adding that the incident occurred when the train was leaving platform number eight.

The fire has been extinguished. (Source: Video grab)

A fire broke out in the rear power car of the Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express as it was departing the New Delhi station on Friday, a railway spokesperson said.

No passenger was injured, Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said.

“The fire broke out in the rear power car of the 12218 Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express around 1:40 pm,” he said, adding that the incident occurred when the train was leaving platform number eight.

The fire has been extinguished. Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a fire department official said.

