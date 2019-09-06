Fire breaks out in Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express’ rear power car at New Delhi station

A fire broke out in the rear power car of the Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express as it was departing the New Delhi station on Friday, a railway spokesperson said.

Advertising

No passenger was injured, Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said.

#JUSTIN: Fire broke out at platform no 8 in New Delhi Railway Station. Fire tenders are trying to douse the fire. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/cjUuDjjKpp — Mahender Singh (@mahendermanral) September 6, 2019

“The fire broke out in the rear power car of the 12218 Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express around 1:40 pm,” he said, adding that the incident occurred when the train was leaving platform number eight.

The fire has been extinguished. Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a fire department official said.