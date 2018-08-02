Jazeera Airways flight catches fire after landing in Hyderabad, passengers safe

All 150 passengers were evacuated safely and the flight is under inspection. All 150 passengers were evacuated safely and the flight is under inspection.

A fire broke out in an engine of Jazeera Airways Kuwait-Hyderabad flight after the plane landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad in the early hours today, according to PTI. All 150 passengers were evacuated safely and the flight is under inspection.

The Air Traffic Control and also some members of the ground staff noticed a “minor fire” soon after the plane landed and informed the pilot of J9-608 Kuwait-Hyderabad flight, who shut down both the engines immediately, airport sources said. “The incident occurred at 1.30 am. There was a minor fire in the right engine and it died out after some time. However, a thorough investigation will be conducted into the matter. All the passengers disembarked safely and no injuries were reported,” PTI quoted airport sources as saying.

The aircraft was towed from the taxiway to the parking bay. Jazeera Airlines officials were not immediately available for comment.

