Fire breaks out at Surat hospital, no injuries reported

Sixteen patients were shifted to a nearby hospital in ambulances (Express Photo by Hanif Malek)

A fire broke out in Tristar hospital in Athwalines area of Surat on Wednesday afternoon. No injuries were reported, and the fire quickly brought under control. The fire started on the ground floor and spread up to the second floor of the building.

Fire department officials, Surat city Mayor, and police officials arrived at the spot and took stock of the situation. A rescue operation was carried out and 16 indoor patients shifted to other branch of the hospital in a nearby area. The hospital ambulance, with SMC ambulance and 108 ambulance were put into shifting of patients.

The fire officials took control over the flames which originated from the ground floor comprising of parking and computer server room.

Chief fire officer Basant Pareek said, “The fire erupted from the computer server room, due to some electric fault. Due to the burning of cables, the smoke emitted and entered in other rooms on first floor, second floor. Nobody was injured into the incident and no casualties had been found. The hospital was earlier a dedicated Covid hospital but since last one month it was reconverted to a non-covid hospital.”

He further added, “The rooms were closed as a result of which smoke entered into different wards and rooms of the hospital. We have opened the windows and got the air circulated.”

