Watch: Fire breaks out at Rahul Gandhi’s roadshow in Madhya Pradesh

Congress president Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Gwari Ghat in Jabalpur on Saturday. (Source: PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Gwari Ghat in Jabalpur on Saturday. (Source: PTI)

A freak fire broke out during Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s roadshow in Jabalpur on Saturday. The Congress chief was rallying for his party in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh for the November 28 assembly elections.

The fire broke out when the party supporters, carrying a lamp to perform the Congress president’s ‘aarti’, brought it too close to gas balloons, resulting in a huge tonk of fire. A video from the spot shows Rahul, waving at his supporters atop an open-roof vehicle, being visibly startled by the mini-blaze.



According to reports, no person was injured during the incident.

At the rally, the Congress chief hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over unemployment and accused him of creating “two Hindustans” — one of the wealthy businessmen like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi — and another for the poor and weaker sections. Rahul also assured youths that his party alone can create jobs for them if they come to power.

Gandhi started his eight-kilometre roadshow after praying at the Narmada River, with hundreds of posters dotting the route terming him a “Narmada bhakt”.

Rahul also raked up the multi-billion Rafale fighter jet deal with France to attack Modi. Gandhi said his party will ensure implementation of the tribal rights bill if voted to power in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

