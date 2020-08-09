Fire breaks out at pharma firm in Valsad, no casualties

The fire was brought under control at 7.00 pm. (Representational) The fire was brought under control at 7.00 pm. (Representational)

A major fire broke out at a pharmaceutical company in Vapi GIDC in Valsad district on Saturday, which reached the ground floor from the third floor.

No casualties were reported as all the labourers immediately came out of the factory when the fire started.

According to the fire department, the fire broke out on the third floor of Shakti bioscience pharmaceutical company where two employees were working and they immediately came to the ground floor and informed the security guards.

The other employees working in the factory had also came out of the factory after learning about the fire. The company security guard had intimated Vapi GIDC fire department office about the fire at 11.45 am. Fire department reached the spot at 12.00 pm and more fire tenders were called from Daman Ganga Industries, Silvassa, Daman, Sarigam GIDC. A total of 14 vehicles were put into the work to douse the fire flames.

The fire was brought under control at 7.00 pm. Vapi police and the company authorities also reached the spot. Sources in the fire department said that two neighbouring companies were also partially burnt and workers of these companies came out from the factories. Sources said that the company was manufacturing pharmaceutical products at Vapi GIDC.

Vapi GIDC Fire officer Ankit Lothe said, “We started dousing the flames with the foams, as the chemicals were burning. Due to the heating and radiations of chemicals it was difficult for us to work, but somehow we brought fire under control. The drums containing solvent also burst adding more fuel to the existing fire. Due to the fire, the building structure also had weakened and it was difficult for us to climb upstairs. The loss due to the fire is yet to be estimated but we are taking details from the company authorities. The cause of fire is still unknown.”

Vapi GIDC police inspector M K Kamadiya said, “The process of registering offence into the incident has been started. At present it is difficult to say the cause of fire. No casualties were reported.”

