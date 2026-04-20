Fire at Rajasthan’s Pachpadra Refinery day ahead of inauguration by PM Modi. Why this complex is important

Fire at Pachpadra Refinery: A fire broke out at the Pachpadra Refinery in Rajasthan’s Balotra on Monday, just a day ahead of its inauguration by the PM. The incident took place around 2 pm in the refinery’s Crude Distillation Unit (CDU). The facility is scheduled to be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 21. It will be the country’s first greenfield integrated Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex.
About Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex at Pachpadra in Balotra
The project has been developed as a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and the Government of Rajasthan. The greenfield refinery-cum-petrochemical complex, with a capacity of 9 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA), has been set up at an investment exceeding Rs 79,450 crore.
The complex integrates refining and petrochemical operations, with a petrochemical capacity of 2.4 MMTPA. It features a high Nelson Complexity Index of 17.0 and petrochemical yields exceeding 26 per cent, in line with global standards of efficiency and sustainability.
The project is expected to play a key role in strengthening the country’s energy security, improving petrochemical self-sufficiency and driving industrial growth.
“It will serve as an anchor industry for the development of a Petrochemical and Plastic Park in the region, promoting downstream industries and ancillary sectors. Additionally, the refinery is poised to generate significant employment opportunities, contributing to the socio-economic development of the region,” the release said.
Political reactions on fire at Pachpadra Refinery
Sharing a post on X, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he was deeply concerned to hear about the fire that broke out at the refinery in Pachpadra, Balotra.
“The refinery is a matter of pride for all Rajasthanis, a project whose inauguration is scheduled for tomorrow. Such an incident at this time is extremely unfortunate. I pray for the safety of everyone involved in this event,” he said.
बालोतरा के पचपदरा में रिफाइनरी में आग लगने की खबर सुनकर चिंता हुई। रिफाइनरी हम सभी राजस्थानियों के लिए गर्व करने वाली परियोजना है जिसका कल उद्घाटन होना है। ऐसे समय पर यह घटना बेहद दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है।
मैं इस घटना में सभी की सलामती की प्रार्थना करता हूं।
Congress leader Sachin Pilot also said that the news of the fire at the refinery in Rajasthan’s Balotra district is extremely worrying. “This is a long-term and important project, whose inauguration is scheduled for tomorrow. I hope that all the people present there will be safe and the situation will come under control soon,” he said.
राजस्थान के बालोतरा जिले की रिफाइनरी में लगी आग की खबर बेहद चिंताजनक है। यह एक दीर्घकालिक और महत्वपूर्ण परियोजना है, जिसका उद्घाटन कल होना है।
मैं उम्मीद करता हूँ कि वहाँ मौजूद सभी लोग सुरक्षित होंगे और स्तिथि जल्द नियंत्रण में आएगी।
Tika Ram Jully, Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, described the incident as extremely serious and alarming. He also raised concerns over what he termed the government’s hasty arrangements.
बालोतरा के पचपदरा रिफाइनरी में आग लगने की घटना अत्यंत गंभीर और चिंताजनक है।
कांग्रेस द्वारा बनाई गई इस रिफाइनरी का उद्घाटन करने कल प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी यहां आ रहे हैं, और उससे एक दिन पहले इस तरह की घटना सरकार की जल्दबाजी की व्यवस्थाओं पर बड़ा सवाल खड़ा करती है।…
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More