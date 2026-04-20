Fire at Rajasthan’s Pachpadra Refinery day ahead of inauguration by PM Modi. Why this complex is important

Fire at Pachpadra Refinery: A fire broke out at the Pachpadra Refinery in Rajasthan’s Balotra on Monday, just a day ahead of its inauguration by the PM. The incident took place around 2 pm in the refinery’s Crude Distillation Unit (CDU). The facility is scheduled to be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 21. It will be the country’s first greenfield integrated Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex.

About Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex at Pachpadra in Balotra

The project has been developed as a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and the Government of Rajasthan. The greenfield refinery-cum-petrochemical complex, with a capacity of 9 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA), has been set up at an investment exceeding Rs 79,450 crore.