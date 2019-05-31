Fire breaks out at Nagpur’s medicine market, no casualties

A fire broke out in Sandesh Dawa Bazaar of Maharashtra’s Nagpur district late Thursday night due to a short circuit in a medical shop. No casualties or injuries have been reported.

Fire tenders have reached the spot and are undertaking fire fighting operations.

This comes days after a fire in Surat’s coaching complex claimed the lives of 22 students.