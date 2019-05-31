Fire breaks out at Nagpur’s medicine market, no casualties

Toggle Menu
Fire tenders are present at the spot, fire fighting operations are underway. No casualties or injuries have been reported.

Fire breaks out at a market building in Nagpur
The fire broke out due to a short circuit in a medical shop. (ANI)

A fire broke out in Sandesh Dawa Bazaar of Maharashtra’s Nagpur district late Thursday night due to a short circuit in a medical shop. No casualties or injuries have been reported.

Fire tenders have reached the spot and are undertaking fire fighting operations.

This comes days after a fire in Surat’s coaching complex claimed the lives of 22 students.

