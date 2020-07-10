Fire breaks out at Gujarat Solar Park, no casualties

The fire that started around 7.30 pm on Wednesday was doused after seven hours. (Express Photo) The fire that started around 7.30 pm on Wednesday was doused after seven hours. (Express Photo)

A fire broke out at the premises of a company in Gujarat Solar Park at Charanka village under Santalpur Taluka of Patan, touted as Asia’s biggest solar park, on Wednesday night which was finally doused after seven hours. No casualties were reported

According to officials, a fire started around 7:30 pm on Wednesday at the premises of GPPC (GSPC Pipavav Power Company), a 5 MW power plant inside the Gujarat Solar Park, which slowly engulfed the Switchyard area and master control room of the company. Around five employees of GPPC were present at the factory premises when the fire started. The staff of GPCL then quickly shut down operations in surrounding solar plants as well, anticipating tripping of lines.

The fire was finally doused around 2 am on Thursday due to unavailability of fire station in and around Santalpur Taluka.

“The exact reason of fire is unknown. However it started around 7:30 pm as the workers were quickly rushed outside. We also noticed two to three blasts at transformers and other equipment due to the fire. A fire fighting vehicle with foam facility was brought from Cairn Energy company in Radhanpur which was used till midnight to douse the fire. Later, one fire fighting small vehicle was also brought from Patan. It was at 2 am that the fire was doused by the fire fighters and there were no casualties. The master control room of the company is completely charred while transformers and other equipment have been damaged in the switch-yard section,” said Hitesh Patel, Deputy Engineer (Electrical), GPCL.

A senior police official at Patan told The Indian Express, “The fire was controlled by early Thursday morning and a police team also reached the spot. Exact reason for fire is being probed by the administration.”

