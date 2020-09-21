Fire breaks out at COVID-19 hospital in Odisha, 127 patients evacuated

No loss of human life has been reported so far, DG (Fire Service) Satyajit Mohanty said.

A fire broke out at a dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Jagatpur town in Odisha’s Cuttack district on Monday, fire officials said.

A total of 127 coronavirus patients being treated at the hospital were evacuated and shifted to other medical establishments, he said.

The fire broke out in the afternoon at the ICU on the ground floor, Dr Samita Mohanty said.

Senior officials, including Cuttack deputy commissioner of police, Cuttack Municipal Corporation

commissioner and chief district medical officer have reached the spot and are coordinating the rescue and evacuation operation.

