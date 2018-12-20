Fire breaks out at Trident hotel in Mumbai, no injuries reported

A fire broke out at a high-end fashion store on the ground floor of Hotel Trident in Mumbai’s Marine Drive on Wednesday night. The fire was reported around 11.02 pm and has been doused fire officials said. No injuries have been reported.

According to Shivshankar Prasad, one of the valets of the hotel, the taxi drivers near the luxury hotel first alerted them about the blaze. “We had no idea until we came out to see. Then, we immediately alerted the fire brigade,” he said. The fire was doused with the help of five fire engines in around half an hour. However, cooling operations were on late on Wednesday night.

#Mumbai | Five fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire has now been doused pic.twitter.com/6wwHjFYNBE — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) December 19, 2018

“The fire was mostly caused by a short circuit as all the electrical units are burnt. However, we will know more once we investigate,” said fire officer Prakash Nalawade. At the time of filing this report, the firemen were breaking open the glass of the showroom.

“The fire has been doused but the cooling process is on. We need to create ventilation space for the smoke to escape and are breaking the glass. No casualty is reported,” Nalawade said.

The incident comes two days after a fire at a suburban hospital in Mumbai led to the death of nine people, including a six-month-old child. About 170 people were injured in the blaze that broke out at government-run Employee State Insurance (ESIC) hospital at the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) premises in Mumbai’s Andheri East.