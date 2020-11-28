Fire at SSG Hospital: Three months later, panel yet to submit report

The probe committee had visited the ICU ward a day after the fire which broke out at around 8 pm on September 8, to prepare their report.

Nearly three months after a fire broke out in the ICU ward of the Covid-19 building in SSG Hospital in Vadodara on September 8, the committee formed to probe into the fire is yet to submit its report in the case. Although, Deputy Municipal Commissioner SK Patel, who led the committee, confirms that it has ascertained that the fire began in a Dhaman-1 ventilator, the report of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) is awaited to conclude the report.

The probe committee, which was set up on September 9, has highlighted that the fire, which broke out in ICU-1, put at stake lives of about 39 patients admitted on the floor and a massive tragedy was primarily averted due to the quick actions taken by the staff of the ICU, including the evacuation of patients. There were no casualties in the incident.

The probe committee had visited the ICU ward a day after the fire which broke out at around 8 pm on September 8, to prepare their report.

“We have concluded that one of the Dhaman-1 ventilators had a snag that caused the fire. The statement of the doctors inside the ICU, as well as the technical examination, has concluded that one of the Dhaman ventilators had exploded. However, we have not been able to formalise the report as the FSL is yet to submit its findings, which is an important part of the probe,” Patel said.

Patel said that the doctors in the ICU had used their presence of mind to avert crisis as the ventilator was situated in close proximity to the oxygen supply pipes as well as a spare unused oxygen cylinder, which could have resulted in a major blast in the entire hospital wing.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.