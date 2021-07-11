Fire at Singhu protest site in Delhi, farmers say some tents gutted

Farmers at protest site at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Express file photo by Praveen Khanna)

A fire erupted at the farmers’ protest site at Singhu border on Saturday night.

Farmers alleged that several tents were gutted by the time the blaze could be brought under control and they don’t know what sparked it.

Manjeet Rai, a farmer leader, said: “I was going back to my tent when some people stopped me and said there is a fire near a tent. They asked everyone to be safe since there was some sparking as well. By the time fire tenders reached in 20 minutes, many tents had been destroyed. It was very dangerous and caused a lot of problems.”

In a Facebook live done by the farmer leaders, at least four parked fire trucks could be seen. The farmers said the fire was noticed post 10 pm near a langar at the Haryana border.

Eyewitnesses said sounds of cylinders exploding were also heard. No casualties have been reported so far, farmers said.

Officials at the police station concerned could not be contacted for comment.