Fire at shrine in Kashmir’s Tral triggers protests, shutdown

A fire at a shrine in Kashmir’s Tral on Monday night triggered protests through the night, and with the town and adjourning villages observing a complete shutdown on Tuesday.

The Mir Syed Mohammad Hamdani shrine was partially damaged while a mosque, specific for women, was completely gutted in the fire.

Police said in a statement, “The police has taken cognizance of the act under the relevant sections of law and investigation is on to nab the culprits behind the miscreant act.”

J&K’s Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu condemned the incident and asked people to “maintain peace and calm and not get swayed any rumour- mongering by any inimical element”.