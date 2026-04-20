Fire at Rajasthan’s Pachpadra refinery day before PM Modi inauguration

A high alert has been issued across the refinery premises as a precaution. (ANI Photo)

A fire broke out at the Pachpadra Refinery in Balotra on Monday afternoon — just a day before its scheduled inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi is set to inaugurate the refinery on Tuesday. The affected unit is located about 800 metres from the venue where he is expected to address a public gathering. According to initial reports, the incident occurred around 2 pm in the refinery’s Crude Distillation Unit (CDU), where crude oil received through pipelines is processed and distributed to other units.

As soon as smoke was detected, employees activated the fire safety system and promptly evacuated the area. Around 20 fire brigade vehicles are working to curb the blaze and bring it under control. Officials confirmed that all employees have been safely evacuated and no injuries have been reported so far.