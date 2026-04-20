Fire at Rajasthan’s Pachpadra refinery day before PM Modi inauguration

A fire broke out at the Pachpadra Refinery in Balotra on Monday afternoon — just a day before its scheduled inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Modi is set to inaugurate the refinery on Tuesday. The affected unit is located about 800 metres from the venue where he is expected to address a public gathering. According to initial reports, the incident occurred around 2 pm in the refinery’s Crude Distillation Unit (CDU), where crude oil received through pipelines is processed and distributed to other units.
As soon as smoke was detected, employees activated the fire safety system and promptly evacuated the area. Around 20 fire brigade vehicles are working to curb the blaze and bring it under control. Officials confirmed that all employees have been safely evacuated and no injuries have been reported so far.
Collector Sushil Kumar could not be reached for comment. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot posted on X: “I was deeply concerned to hear the news of the fire breaking out at the refinery in Pachpadra, Balotra. The refinery is a matter of pride for all Rajasthanis, a project whose inauguration is scheduled for tomorrow. Such an incident at this time is extremely unfortunate. I pray for the safety of everyone involved in this event”.
Authorities said the cause of the fire and the extent of damage will be determined once the situation is fully contained. A high alert has been issued across the refinery premises as a precaution.
All about Pachpadra: India’s first greenfield integrated refinery
A Rs 79,450 crore project, Pachpadra is India’s first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex, and is touted as a significant milestone in India’s energy and petrochemical sector.
According to an official statement about the project, the 4,400-acre state-of-the-art complex integrates refining and petrochemical production, with a petrochemical capacity of 2.4 MMTPA.
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“The refinery features a high Nelson Complexity Index of 17.0 and petrochemical yields exceeding 26 percent, aligning with global benchmarks for efficiency and sustainability,” the statement says. “The project is expected to play a pivotal role in strengthening India’s energy security, enhancing petrochemical self-sufficiency, and driving industrial growth. It will serve as an anchor industry for the development of a petrochemical and plastic park in the region, promoting downstream industries and ancillary sectors.”
The government expects the refinery to generate significant employment opportunities, “contributing to the socio-economic development of the region”.
Ahead of the prime minister’s visit, security arrangements have been significantly tightened, with a large police contingent stationed there ahead of the event.
Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions.
Expertise and Experience
Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public.
Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas:
Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight.
Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women.
Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use.
Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More