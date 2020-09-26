Fire at ONGC plant: Gas supply to NTPC power plant in Surat stopped

The fire at ONGC plant in Hazira, Surat, on Thursday. (Photo by Hanif Malek)

The NTPC gas-based power plant at Kawas in Surat city has been temporarily closed as gas supply to the plant was stopped due to fire at the ONGC plant in Hazira.

Three powerful blasts had triggered a fire at the gas terminal plant of the ONGC in Hazira in Surat, around 3 am on Thursday.

Soon after the fire broke out at the gas terminal plant, the technical expert teams of ONGC stopped the supply of natural gas by putting off the valves located at Gavier, Dumas and Abhwa villages in Surat city.

The ONGC officials stated that cause of massive fire was leakage. However the technical expert teams are working to repair the fault.

The further distribution of natural gas to the domestic and industrial purpose was stopped from ONGC in Hazira.

Sources said that the gas-based power generation plant of NTPC was closed due to disruption in the gas supply. An official of NTPC said, “The natural gas used in the NTPC gas-based power plant, is received from GAIL Company, which receives gas from the ONGC plant. The entire plant is presently shut down as the gas supply has been stopped.”

