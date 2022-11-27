Fire at Meerut sugar mill leaves one dead

A major fire broke out at a sugar mill in Meerut’s Mohiuddinpur on Saturday afternoon that left one person dead. The deceased was identified as Narendra Khushwaha, chief engineer of the mill. He succumbed to his injuries after jumping from the mill in a bid to escape the fire.

According to Uttar Pradesh Fire Services sources, information was received around 2 pm after which six fire tenders were pressed into service. By evening they brought the blaze under control. The fire seems to have started in one of the mill’s turbines, they said.

Speaking to ANI, the Meerut District Magistrate Deepak Meena said, “One person lost his life in the fire incident at the sugar mill in Mohiuddinpur. The team looking after the operation and maintenance of this mill is on its way from Karnal.”

The Uttar Pradesh Government also issued a statement: “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep sorrow over the death of an officer due to fire in Mohiuddinpur Sugar Mill in Meerut. Wishing peace to the departed soul, the CM has expressed condolences to the bereaved family members. The Additional Chief Secretary (sugar) has been instructed to immediately go to the spot and investigate the cause of the fire.”