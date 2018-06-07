Fire at Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s house in Karnal, no casualty

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s residence is located in Ramnagar locality of Karnal, which is also his home district. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s residence is located in Ramnagar locality of Karnal, which is also his home district.

Fire broke out at the private residence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Prem Nagar locality of Karnal city on Wednesday morning, damaging a few furniture items, computer, UPS and an inverter. There was no loss of life.

Khattar is an MLA from Karnal constituency. The house is used as Khattar’s camp office where his representatives meet people and hear their grievances. The preliminary cause of fire was said to be a short circuit in one of the electric sockets installed in one of the rooms where computer, UPS and inverter were installed.

Forensic experts also inspected the spot to rule out any foul play.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd