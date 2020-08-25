Fire at Kerala Secretariat complex, files destroyed

The fire broke out at the general administration department of the secretariat in Thiruvanathapuram.

A fire broke out at the general administration department of Kerala Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram around 4:45 PM on Tuesday. The fire was brought under control after firefighters were rushed to the spot. No casualties have been reported.

According to reports, the fire started at the Protocol office that is under the NIA scanner in the gold smuggling case. The protocol section operates on the second floor of the North Sandwich building. Some files, documents and computers were burned in the blaze. According to P.Honey Additional Secretary, Public Administration, the fire was caused by a short circuit in the computer.

“Only a few files related to rest house bookings were partially burnt. All important files are in e-file format. There is a system to recover such files even if the computer burns down. There have been similar incidents before due to short circuit. Attempts to extinguish the blaze began as soon as it broke out. There is no emergency now, ”said P. Honey.

#Kerala Fire at state secretariat complex at general administration department. Fire brought under control. The section, where fire broke out, close to protocol section, which is under NIA scanner in gold smuggling case. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/qQHQbStdK9 — shaju philip (@shajuexpress) August 25, 2020

According to media reports, state opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has demanded a comprehensive probe into the blaze.

