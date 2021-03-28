Fire at Kanpur’s LPS Institute Of Cardiology, over 100 patients evacuated

Patients shifted in a hall after a fire broke out in the LPS Institute of Cardiology, in Kanpur, on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

A fire broke out at the Intensive Care Unit of the LPS Institute Of Cardiology in Kanpur on Sunday morning, eventually spreading to other parts of the hospital building.

Sources said more than 100 patients were admitted at the first floor emergency ward of the hospital, considered the biggest cardiology hospital in the region. Fire department personnel have evacuated the patients and ensured that no patient or hospital staff was left behind. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Two elderly persons have been confirmed dead, but the police insisted that the deaths were not related to the fire.

Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Arun told The Indian Express: “We do not have any casualty due to the fire and everyone was evacuated safely. One elderly person had already died and his body was inside the building when the fire broke out. Another senior citizen was evacuated but he died outside of his ailment. Both of these deaths are not fire related.”

According to the hospital staff, Arun said, all 149 beds at the hospital were full when the fire broke out. The evacuated patients have been transferred to the Hallet Hospital in Kanpur.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, meanwhile, has taken cognisance of the incident and directed the authorities to provide immediate care to all the evacuated patients. According to a statement issued by his office, he sought a report from the district administration and directed that a high-level team comprising of Princial Secretery (Medical Education), Kanpur Police Commissioner, and DG Fire should visit the site today.

Directions have also been issued to review the safety preparedness of hospitals in the event of a fire.