Fire at Gujarat Covid facility, no casualties; officials blame short-circuit

The patients were shifted to a lower floor, officials said, adding that a short circuit caused the mishap. (File)

A fire broke out at Dhokalia Public Hospital in Bodeli taluka of Gujarat’s Chhota Udepur district on Wednesday, officials said, adding that no patients were injured. The two-storey hospital is a Covid-19 facility.

Administration officials said a minor fire broke out on the second floor of the hospital. The patients were shifted to a lower floor, officials said, adding that a short circuit caused the mishap.

District Health Officer Dr Mahesh Chaudhary said, “The staff was quick to act. They used a fire extinguisher immediately and the flames were restricted to the switch board, where the short circuit happened. The ward has also not seen much damage, except that the wiring needs to be checked and repaired.”

He added that the district administration has begun a fire safety audit of all Covid-19 care centres and hospitals.

