Fire at Goa’s Dabolim Airport quickly contained; flights unaffected

According to airport officials, a fire broke out in the electrical switch room next to the elevator at Arrival A2 corridor at 11.34 am on Saturday. (Representational Photo)

A minor broke out in an electrical switch room at the Goa International Airport at Dabolim on Saturday. The fire was quickly doused and no casualties were reported, said officials. Officials said the flight operations remained unaffected, and some passengers who were near the terminal area were “relocated to areas where there was no smoke.”

According to airport officials, a fire broke out in the electrical switch room next to the elevator at Arrival A2 corridor at 11.34 am on Saturday. The fire staff rushed to the spot and at 11.43 am, the fire was controlled by the fire team.

In a statement, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said no casualties were reported.