Fire at Goa’s Dabolim Airport quickly contained; flights unaffected

A minor broke out in an electrical switch room at the Goa International Airport at Dabolim on Saturday. The fire was quickly doused and no casualties were reported, said officials. Officials said the flight operations remained unaffected, and some passengers who were near the terminal area were “relocated to areas where there was no smoke.”
According to airport officials, a fire broke out in the electrical switch room next to the elevator at Arrival A2 corridor at 11.34 am on Saturday. The fire staff rushed to the spot and at 11.43 am, the fire was controlled by the fire team.
In a statement, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said no casualties were reported.
“The flight operations remained unaffected as this incident took place during NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) hours and the arrival area was cleared off smoke by the time of first arrival flight. However, the passengers who were already in SHA were relocated to areas where there was no smoke and the airlines were directed to inform passengers to remain calm and to not panic due to smoke. The smoke was contained by using smoke extractors in building by 12.25 pm,” the statement said.
Coming under the Ministry of Defence, the Dabolim airport currently operates as a civil enclave in the military airbase INS Hansa. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) maintains an international civil enclave for civil aircraft operations, with the Indian Navy providing air traffic services.
Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely on the state of Goa, covering major developments in politics, governance, and significant local events, which establishes his high degree of Expertise and Authority in the region.
Expertise
Geographic Expertise: As the Goa correspondent, Pavneet provides on-the-ground, comprehensive coverage of Goa's political, social, and cultural landscape, ensuring readers receive timely and localized insights.
Key Coverage Focus: His recent work demonstrates deep investigative capabilities and a focus on high-impact stories, including:
Investigative Reporting: Extensive coverage of complex events such as major incidents (e.g., the Goa nightclub fire), tracing the legal, political, and safety lapses involved.
Government and Law Enforcement: Detailed tracking of police actions, deportations, and legal proceedings related to significant local cases.
Policy and Governance: Reporting on the judiciary (e.g., Goa High Court flagging illegal structures) and the actions of government departments.
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