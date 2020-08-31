Fire at garment godown in KASEZ, no one injured

The fire at OSVIPL godown in KASEZ of Kutch broke out on Saturday night. (Express Photo)

A major fire broke out in a godown of a sorting unit of used garments in the Kandla Special Economic Zone (KASEZ) near Gandhidham town in Kutch on Saturday night that raged till Sunday afternoon. No one was injured even as the godown and garments were gutted.

The fire started in the godown of Om Siddh Vinayak Impex Private Limited (OSVIPL) in KASEZ at around 10 pm on Saturday, said Kamor Singh, security officer of KASEZ. “Firefighters of KASEZ, Kandla port and Gandhidham municipality battled the flames,” Singh told The Indian Express.

It started raining in Gandhidham in the later afternoon that helped the firefighting operations, he added.

Singh said that the OSVIPL suffered extensive damage in the fire. “Garments stored in the godown and the godown shed were gutted… Nobody was injured as there was no work going on at night… only a security guard was present,” he said.

OSVIPL is a major player in the import and export of used garments. According to the official website of the company, OSVIPL imports used garments and clothes from the United States and Japan, repairs them and exports them to a number of countries. It claims to be the world’s largest manufacture of industrial wiping clothes made from reclaimed garments.

The security officer, however, said that the fire-fighters managed to keep the fire confined to the godown of the OSVIPL. “It has not spread to any other adjoining units,” said Singh.

Executives of OSVIPL couldn’t be reached for a comment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd