Fire at Bharuch UPL plant: 2 workers dead, 5 missing

Two labourers were killed, five others went missing, and over 30 incurred burn injuries in the fire incident at a factory of United Phosphorus Limited (UPL) at Jhagadia GIDC in Bharuch district on Tuesday.

The fire was brought under control on Tuesday morning and culling activities were in progress, at the time of filing this report. The company has been given closure notice by the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH).

As an impact of the blast, window panes in different houses in the neighbouring villages like Dadheda, Phoolwadi, Kapalsadi, were broken.

Bharuch Collector M D Modiya said, “The fire was brought under control. Two labourers died while five others are still missing and eight are still admitted at the Jayaben Modi hospital.”

The company in a statement said since the plants was shut since February 5 for its planned annual boiler inspection there was no chemical reaction in progress . “Prima facie, it appears that the fire may have been caused due to fire/explosion in the solvent which could have been caused due to electric short circuit. … The company will stand by and compensate the family members of the deceased and affected workers,” the statement read.