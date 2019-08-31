FIR under SC/ST law filed against Ajit Jogi

Days, after a state government committee declared that former chief minister Ajit Jogi was not a tribal, a FIR under an SC/ST law, has now been registered against him.

Advertising

The committee’s observations have put Ajit’s legislative Assembly seat, which is a reserved ST seat, at threat. The case was filed in Bilaspur district, under section 10 (1) of the Schedule Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes, Rules 2013 which is a non-bailable section. No arrest has been made so far said Bilaspur police.

Earlier this week, the high-powered committee led by Secretary to the Government of Chhattisgarh DD Singh, had submitted a report which said that Jogi had not been able to prove himself to be a member of the Kanwar tribe. They had also recommended the cancellation of his tribal certificates.

The FIR was lodged by Bilaspur tehsildar T R Bhardwaj on behalf of the district collector and pertains to the falsification of tribal certificates.

Advertising

Ajit said that this was another act of vendetta, and that he would take legal action against everyone involved in the case, including Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and the officials concerned for their lack of “knowledge of the Constitution.” “The rules that they are accusing me with came into effect in 2013, while the certificates are from 1986. They do not even know the law,” he said.

Ajit’s son, MLA Amit Jogi, also went to a police station and demanded that he too be arrested. The Jogis alleged that this is being done at the behest of a “vindictive chief minister”, and that none of these charges will stick in court.