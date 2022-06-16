FIR registered after letter surfaces on fake letterhead of Home Minister

The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttarakhand has registered an FIR in connection with a letter written on a fake letterhead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in which Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was instructed to “critically evaluate the emerging threat to the family house of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in Dehradun and provide her Z-security”.

According to force’s SSP Ajai Singh, the FIR was registered under sections 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 505 (1) (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour, or report) of the IPC, and sections 66C of Information Technology Act against unidentified persons. The FIR was registered at the Dehradun cyber police station.

The letter appreciates Dhami for his efforts in maintaining the law and order in the state, and also refers to Nupur Sharma as an icon promoting Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology.

In a statement, Chief Minister’s Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi said: “Chief Minister Dhami has issued directions to take strict action against the person responsible for the fake letter.”