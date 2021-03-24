FIR over objectionable social media post against Sharad Pawar

The Pune Rural Police have launched a probe against unidentified persons in connection with an alleged objectionable tweet about Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar. (File)

The Pune Rural Police have launched a probe against unidentified persons in connection with an alleged objectionable tweet about Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar.

An First Information Report (FIR) in the case has been registered at Baramati Taluka Police station based on the complaint of Abhijit Bhanudas Jadhav, an NCP office bearer. An officer from the police station said the complainant approached the police station about a objectionable tweet from a user in connection to a recent press statement by Pawar and also about a reply to that tweet.

“The content in both the tweet and reply is of objectionable nature. We have launched a probe into these accounts,” the officer added. The FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section pertaining to creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes.

The police have launched a probe to identify the users of these accounts.