Saturday, February 05, 2022
FIR lodged in UP after fake tweet by ‘RLD chief’ goes viral

The party has alleged that the fake post asks voters to refrain from supporting the RLD candidate Ahmed Hameed from the Baghpat constituency in UP.

By: Express News Service | Meerut |
February 5, 2022 6:00:19 pm
Those named in the FIR are Satyam Dhaaka, Anirudh Chaudhary, Varun Dhama, Shakeel Ahmed, Akhtar Hameed, Rohit Dangar, Sonia, Rajeev Dangi, Anil Yadav, Nitin and Ashish Vishwakarma. (File)

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has lodged an FIR at Baghpat police station against 11 persons in connection with an allegedly fake Twitter post, which has gone viral and in which party chief Jayant Chaudhary asks voters to refrain from supporting the RLD candidate Ahmed Hameed from Baghpat constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

“A fake post is being made viral before the elections in Baghpat. FIR has been lodged. Let the people identify those who create photoshopped posts because they have been unable to answer questions on development,” Jayant tweeted.

Eleven persons were named in the FIR lodged by RLD’s Baghpat district chief Jagpal Teotia on Saturday afternoon. “I hope the police will take swift action,” Teotia said.

Those named in the FIR are Satyam Dhaaka, Anirudh Chaudhary, Varun Dhama, Shakeel Ahmed, Akhtar Hameed, Rohit Dangar, Sonia, Rajeev Dangi, Anil Yadav, Nitin and Ashish Vishwakarma.

“An FIR has been lodged in this connection and we are investigating the case. We will take action once we complete our inquiry,” Baghpat SP Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

