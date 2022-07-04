Cong lodges FIR in Chhattisgarh against BJP MPs for sharing doctored video of Rahul

The Congress on Monday said an FIR has been registered against BJP MPs Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Subrat Pathak on its complaint over a doctored video of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi being shared by them on social media and allegedly aiming at disturbing communal harmony.

The FIR against the MPs and three others was registered in Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, chief of the party’s media and publicity team Pawan Khera said in a presser.

He said the Congress has also lodged complaints against them in Delhi, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

This follows Congress leader Jairam Ramesh writing to BJP president J P Nadda that the party should initiate action against its leaders for spreading fake news against Rahul Gandhi.

“I am appalled to note that several of your party colleagues have been deliberately and enthusiastically sharing mischievous reportage that occurred on Zee News at 9 p.m. yesterday [July 1, 2022]. The original video was Shri. Rahul Gandhi’s comment on the SFI [Students Federation of India] violence on his Wayanad office, but it was deliberately and mischievously doctored to appear as if it was a comment on the heinous murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur,” Ramesh wrote to Nadda.

As per the Congress complaint, the doctored video, showing Rahul Gandhi’s comment over Students Federation of India (SFI) violence on his Wayanad office as his comments on Udaipur killings, was first broadcast by news channel Zee News on July 1 and later the same report of the channel was shared by the BJP MPs.

The channel, however, apologised for the false reporting.

Last week, a tailor, named Kanhaiya Lal Teli, was beheaded in broad daylight in Rajasthan’s Udaipur allegedly by the two accused Mohammed Riyaz Attari and Ghous Mohammed over a controversial social media post.

The duo has been arrested and are under judicial custody.

