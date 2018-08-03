FIR lodged against six for denying water to Dalit officer: Police

The allegation was denied by one of the six persons named in the FIR. (Representational Image) The allegation was denied by one of the six persons named in the FIR. (Representational Image)

A Dalit deputy chief veterinary officer on Wednesday lodged a police complaint against six persons, including three village heads and a Block Development Committee (BDC) member, for allegedly denying her drinking water in Kaushambi district on Tuesday. The allegation was denied by one of the six persons named in the FIR.

The veterinary officer, Dr Seema, had gone to Ambawa Poorab village in Manjhanpur block to conduct surveys of state projects during which she was allegedly not offered drinking water for around two-and-half hours. When she asked the villagers for water during a meeting, no one was allegedly ready to offer her water as they “said the water bottle would have to be thrown away if she would be given the bottle for drinking.”

“I was posted at Majhanpur block in this district on June 19 this year. Like every other officer, I have been given the responsibility of conducting survey of state development projects. On July 31, I went to village Ambawa Poorab for the survey where I was not offered drinking water. I carry my own bottle, but the water was already finished and I asked people present there for water. There were three pradhans (village heads), a gram vikas adhikari (village development officer), a BDC member and a fair price shop owner present there. I was not given water for two-and-half hours. I am a diabetic patient and a woman,” alleged Dr Seema.

She further said, “Later, I asked the villagers to give me water and two of them stood up. But, BDC member, Jhallar Tiwari, and Gram Vikas Adhikari, Ravi Dutt Mishra, signalled them to sit down. They crossed all the limits when after about two-and-half hours Mishra told Tiwari that he had a water bottle kept in his jeep and that could be offered to her. But, Tiwari replied, she should not use that water as the water bottle would be spoiled (after she drinks from it) and they would have to throw it away. This was all because I am a Dalit.”

Station Officer (SO) of Manjhanpur police station Ajeet Kumar Pandey said that an FIR has been lodged against pradhan of Ambawa Poorab village, Shiv Sampat, Badhwa Rajwar village pradhan’s husband, Ramjas, Sainbasa village pradhan, Ansar Ali, BDC member Jhallar Tiwari, Gram Vikas Adhikari Ravi Dutt Mishra and fair price shop owner Ashok Singh under IPC section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

When contacted, VDO (Village Development Officer) Ravi Dutt Mishra denied the allegations and claimed that the matter is unnecessarily given a wrong turn and that he did not even know that the officer belongs to Dalit community.

“What actually happened that day was when she asked for water, I sent a person to pradhan’s house to bring the water as his house is close to the panchayat building. The person took some time in bringing the water as he got engaged in arranging for tea and snacks along with the water. In between, madam (Seema) got angry and left the place,” Mishra claimed.

Mishra further claimed that the pradhan of the Ambawa Poorab village, Shiv Sampat, who has been named in the FIR, too belongs to Dalit community.

