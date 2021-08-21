FIR lodged against Munawwar Rana for comparing Valmiki to Taliban

An FIR was Friday registered against poet Munawwar Rana for allegedly inciting religious feelings by comparing Valmiki, who wrote Ramayana, with Taliban, police said.

“FIR has been registered against Rana on complaint of one PL Bharti, who alleged that he hurt religious feelings by comparing Valmiki with Talilban,” a senior official said.

The FIR was registered at Hazratganj police station under Sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth etc.), 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class), 505(1)(B) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public) and the SC/ST atrocities prevention act.

Bharti in his complaint alleged that Rana, in his statement, hurt feelings of Dalits by comparing Talian with Valmiki and hurt feelings of Hindus.

Rana while talking to a channel had said: “Valmiki became a God after he wrote the Ramayana, before that he was a dacoit. A person’s character can change. Similarly, the Taliban, for now, are terrorists but people and characters change.”

“When you talk about Valmiki, you will have to talk about his past. In your religion, you make anyone god. But he was a writer and he wrote the Ramayana, but we are not in competition here,” Rana had said.

An FIR was registered against the poet in November last year at Hazratganj police station on similar charges for allegedly defending the killings in France over a caricature of Prophet Muhammad.